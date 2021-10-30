Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Cerro Grande Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Cerro Grande Mining shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 350 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.

Cerro Grande Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEGMF)

Cerro Grande Mining Corp. is an exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The firm explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. It holds interest in Tordillo, Catedral and Pimenton projects. The company was founded by Stephen W.

