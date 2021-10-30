ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.71% of ChannelAdvisor worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 15.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 60,819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 792.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after buying an additional 988,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 751.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 96,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

ECOM opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.04 million, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.82.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

