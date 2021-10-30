Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 11,243 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,030,329 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Tapestry worth $88,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Tapestry by 178.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 142,568 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Tapestry by 74.5% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 292,428 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Tapestry by 867.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,355,000 after buying an additional 522,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 8.2% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

