Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 33,337 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,080,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,337 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Lamb Weston worth $87,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 393.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $430,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,150,000 after buying an additional 26,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

NYSE:LW opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.42. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.