Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,292 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,054 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Seagate Technology worth $91,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $3,693,000. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 190.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

NASDAQ STX opened at $89.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average of $88.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

