Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Okta worth $89,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,143,000 after buying an additional 72,249 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,548,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Okta by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Okta by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 154,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $247.18 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.08 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of -65.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total transaction of $8,991,829.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

