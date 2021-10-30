Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of W.W. Grainger worth $92,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $463.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.48. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.00 and a fifty-two week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.92.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

