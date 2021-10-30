Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Leidos worth $93,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Leidos by 4.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $550,388,000 after acquiring an additional 72,115 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 5.0% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 314,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter worth about $1,372,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 49.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.72. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.28 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

