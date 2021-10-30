Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $85.84 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of AmerisourceBergen worth $85,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 899,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,174,000 after acquiring an additional 119,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares in the company, valued at $612,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,050 shares of company stock worth $8,690,334 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

NYSE ABC opened at $122.02 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.53.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

