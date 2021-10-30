Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $86.03 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 813,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,327 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Floor & Decor worth $86,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,418,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,676,000 after buying an additional 172,592 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.2% during the second quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,243,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,148,000 after buying an additional 243,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 27.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,294,000 after buying an additional 218,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FND opened at $135.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.18 and its 200-day moving average is $113.98. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $1,638,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $255,233.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,916 shares of company stock worth $37,267,526. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FND. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

