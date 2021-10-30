Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $88.61 Million Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,665,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of NIO worth $88,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIO by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,212,000 after purchasing an additional 384,556 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NIO by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

