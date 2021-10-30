Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $90.44 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,588,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,140 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $90,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 217,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 118.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $221,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

NYSE REXR opened at $67.20 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $68.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 103.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $869,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

