Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $90.84 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,399,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Americold Realty Trust worth $90,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.47 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.88.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

