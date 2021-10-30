Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $91.74 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,664,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,283 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.07% of Kohl’s worth $91,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.24.

KSS stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $20.47 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

