Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $92.92 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of The Cooper Companies worth $92,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. CX Institutional increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 356 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

NYSE:COO opened at $416.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.31 and its 200-day moving average is $410.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.23.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.