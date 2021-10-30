Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $93.84 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 144,583 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Sonoco Products worth $93,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 19,876.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after buying an additional 721,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sonoco Products by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,366,000 after buying an additional 576,298 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after buying an additional 295,150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,071,000 after buying an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

