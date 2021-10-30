Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,255,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of W. P. Carey worth $93,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $77.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.52.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

