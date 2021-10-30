Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Fair Isaac worth $93,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FICO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,031,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after buying an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,888,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,398,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,460,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.29.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $398.20 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

