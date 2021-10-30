Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,543 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of Packaging Co. of America worth $89,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,442,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,011,000 after acquiring an additional 220,051 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,662,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of PKG stock opened at $137.37 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $112.99 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.99 and a 200-day moving average of $142.70.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.