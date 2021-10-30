Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 176,526 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,160,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of Bank OZK worth $91,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bank OZK by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 25,639 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $44.67 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $46.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

