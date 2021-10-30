Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 993,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Quanta Services worth $89,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,766,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,337,426,000 after acquiring an additional 92,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,412,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $761,893,000 after acquiring an additional 249,086 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after acquiring an additional 291,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,625,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,180,000 after acquiring an additional 58,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of PWR stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.02. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.94 and a 1-year high of $122.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.