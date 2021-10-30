Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Entegris worth $87,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 109.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.44.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $140.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.20. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $140.93.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,091,658. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

