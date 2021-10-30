Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,810,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,708 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of National Retail Properties worth $84,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 229.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,043,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,899,000 after purchasing an additional 726,796 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth about $26,993,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1,058.0% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,306,000 after acquiring an additional 532,157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 51.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,910,000 after acquiring an additional 530,446 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 55.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,290,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,872,000 after acquiring an additional 461,347 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

