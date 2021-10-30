Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Paycom Software worth $85,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 5,428.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Paycom Software by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Paycom Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.33.

NYSE PAYC opened at $547.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.94. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $548.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

