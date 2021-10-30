Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Darden Restaurants worth $89,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 27.2% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 24,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI opened at $144.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.34 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,388 shares of company stock worth $6,084,025 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.