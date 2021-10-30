Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,196 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $91,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $60.97. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.65 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.