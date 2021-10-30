CheesecakeSwap Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $21,293.00 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $579,268.09 and $21,293.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00069825 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.56 or 0.00070603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00095653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,601.49 or 0.99837042 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.17 or 0.06948191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022885 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

