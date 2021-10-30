Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Down 42.3% in October

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the September 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $10.05 on Friday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $168.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74.

Get Chemomab Therapeutics alerts:

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $74,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chemomab Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.