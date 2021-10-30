Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cincinnati Bancorp stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Cincinnati Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cincinnati Bancorp had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter.

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

