Cindicator (CND) Price Hits $0.0173 on Exchanges

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Cindicator has a market cap of $34.52 million and approximately $333,470.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator coin can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00048782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00250326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00098048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

Buying and Selling Cindicator

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.