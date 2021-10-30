Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 291.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Citi Trends worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after purchasing an additional 408,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

In other news, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $1,754,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,224.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.95. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.84.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.