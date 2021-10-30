Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Plans $134 Million IPO for November 3rd (CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (CMTG) expects to raise $134 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, November 3rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 7,000,000 shares at a price of $18.65-$19.65 per share.

In the last 12 months, Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. generated $242.7 million in revenue and $194.4 million in net income.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “(Note: This is a REIT (real estate investment trust) IPO.) Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc., a Maryland corporation, is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in major U.S. markets. We are externally managed and advised by Claros REIT Management LP, or our Manager, under the terms of a management agreement. We are a CRE (commercial real estate) finance company focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in major U.S. markets. Transitional CRE assets are properties that require repositioning, renovation, rehabilitation, leasing, development or redevelopment or other value-added elements in order to maximize value. We believe our Sponsor’s real estate development, ownership and operations experience and infrastructure differentiates us in lending on these transitional CRE assets. Our objective is to be a premier provider of debt capital for transitional CRE assets and, in doing so, to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our stockholders over time, primarily through dividends. We strive to create a diversified investment portfolio of CRE loans that we generally intend to hold to maturity. Upon completion of this offering, we expect to be one of the largest public commercial mortgage real estate investment trusts in the U.S., based on total stockholders’ equity. From our inception in August 2015 through June 30, 2021, we have raised approximately $2.6 billion of equity capital and originated, co-originated or acquired 86 investments consisting of 131 loans on transitional CRE assets with aggregate loan commitments of approximately $11.5 billion. We have raised and invested significant institutional capital from major state and corporate pension funds, global insurance companies and leading investment managers, among others. We believe that these investors have been attracted to us by the experience of our team and our track record of disciplined underwriting and rigorous asset management. From our inception through June 30, 2021, 29 of the investments that we originated, representing aggregate loan commitments of $3.1 billion, have been repaid in full or sold, with no credit losses incurred and a realized gross internal rate of return of 13.2%. *Note: We do not have employees. Our sponsor, Mack Real Estate Group (MREG), has a development subsidiary with about 11 employees based in Los Angeles, Seattle and Phoenix, and a property management subsidiary with about 130 employees. “.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 2015 and has 0 employees. The company is located at c/o Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies, L.P. 60 Columbus Circle, 20th Floor New York, NY 10023 and can be reached via phone at (212) 484-0050 or on the web at http://www.clarosmortgage.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.