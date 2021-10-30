Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report $3.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $3.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $16.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 million to $24.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.87 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $19.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clearside Biomedical.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 540.08% and a negative return on equity of 172.83%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million.

Several research firms have commented on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,529,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,488 shares of company stock worth $2,227,836. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 107,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

CLSD stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.76 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.55. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $7.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.