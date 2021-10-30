CNH Partners LLC Acquires 47,337 Shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,337 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LFTR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $8,713,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,970,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,034,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LFTR opened at $9.82 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

