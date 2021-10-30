CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $354,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $404,000.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of DNAD stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.