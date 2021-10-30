CNH Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB)

CNH Partners LLC trimmed its position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,500 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.41% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 45.0% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 72,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $7,433,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II by 181.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at $99,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KVSB opened at $10.23 on Friday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $11.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

