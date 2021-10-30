CNH Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC)

CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,774 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Group Nine Acquisition worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Group Nine Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GNAC opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. Group Nine Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Group Nine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group Nine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.