CNH Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

CNH Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,754 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISLE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 63.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 402,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 156,395 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 40.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 196,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 7.8% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 916,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISLE opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

