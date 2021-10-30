CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Glass Houses Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLHA. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,696,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,815,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $963,000. 32.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLHA stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

