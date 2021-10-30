CNH Partners LLC Invests $1.95 Million in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,373 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of QAD at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QAD by 22.2% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 642,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after purchasing an additional 116,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in QAD by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after buying an additional 8,867 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in QAD by 10.1% in the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 257,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,377,000 after buying an additional 23,494 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in QAD in the second quarter valued at about $17,093,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QAD by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $87.64 on Friday. QAD Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.86.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

About QAD

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

