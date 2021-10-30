CNH Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

CNH Partners LLC lowered its position in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,761 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of 26 Capital Acquisition worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $971,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 756,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 264,711 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADER opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

