CNH Partners LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 102,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $31,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,862 shares of company stock worth $1,342,558.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

ULCC stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

