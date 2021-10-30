CNH Partners LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 2.38% of DHB Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHBC. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in DHB Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of DHB Capital during the second quarter valued at about $346,000.

Shares of DHBC opened at $9.78 on Friday. DHB Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

