CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 196,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 1.05% of OCA Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OCA Acquisition in the second quarter worth $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the second quarter worth $119,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the second quarter worth $281,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter worth $454,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCAX stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

