CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 159,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.37% of Alkuri Global Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KURI. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkuri Global Acquisition stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.92. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

