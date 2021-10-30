CNH Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBS shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $55.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.