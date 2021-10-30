CNH Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 173,400 Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PANA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 173,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.97% of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANA. Rit Capital Partners PLC acquired a new stake in Panacea Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,000,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $8,866,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $7,762,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $7,374,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panacea Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $6,009,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PANA opened at $9.77 on Friday. Panacea Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Panacea Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

