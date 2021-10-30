CNH Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 200,000 Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VLATU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,455,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Valor Latitude Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000.

OTCMKTS:VLATU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

