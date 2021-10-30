CNH Partners LLC Takes $1.84 Million Position in GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 186,407 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $739,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in GigCapital4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,447,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000.

Shares of NYSEMKT GIG opened at $9.97 on Friday. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $3.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

