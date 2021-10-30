CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 201,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I during the 2nd quarter worth $1,069,000.

OTECU stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31. OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

